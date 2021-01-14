Street in Dallas to be renamed after Botham Jean

A road in Dallas will be renamed after Botham Jean. On Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, Dallas City Council members voted to change South Lamar Street between Interstate 30 and South Central Expressway to Botham Jean Boulevard.

On Wednesday, Dallas City Council members voted to change South Lamar Street between Interstate 30 and South Central Expressway to Botham Jean Boulevard.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the vote was unanimous.

KTVT reported that the 4-mile stretch includes the apartment complex where Jean lived when he was shot and killed in his apartment by off-duty police officer Amber Guyger in 2018.

“Renaming the street in honor of Botham Jean would show the citizens of Dallas that his death was not in vain and show the world his life mattered,” the mayor and two council members stated in a proposal for the name change.

At her trial, Guyger testified that she fired at Jean, thinking he was an intruder in her apartment, but it was Guyger who had entered the wrong apartment, CNN reported.

Guyger was convicted in October 2019 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.