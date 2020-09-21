‘State of emergency’ declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chief of Police Robert J. Schroeder is declaring a state of emergency for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) as they wait for Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision whether or not to indict the officers in the Breonna Taylor case.

The department has canceled all off days and vacation requests until further notice.

“The public may also see barriers being staged around downtown, which is another part of our preparations,” Sgt. Lamont Washington said in the statement. “It is important to note that the AG has no timetable for the announcement.”

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was killed by Louisville police serving a “no-knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment. They found no drugs in her home.

The city announced a settlement with the Taylor family last week that included a $12 million payment and changes to department policies.

An officer was shot during the raid by Taylor’s boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion. The boyfriend was initially charged, but those charges were later dropped.

The Louisville Metro Police Department fired one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, in June, saying he violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The other officers involved in the case — Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — have been placed on administrative reassignment.

“To ensure we have the appropriate level of staffing to provide for public safety services and our policing functions, effective immediately the LMPD will operate under the emergency staffing and reporting guidelines as outlined in the Standard Operating Procedures, Emergency Response Plan, and collective bargaining agreements until further notice,” a memo sent Monday to all personnel states.

A handful of buildings around Louisville have been identified as potential places for “backlash” if a decision is announced this week. Windows have been boarded up at the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse & Customhouse. The courthouse is closed this week according to an official order, with planned court business rescheduled or moved online.

This story originally reported by Jordan Mickle on LEX18.com.