Two Louisville officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation reportedly to be fired

According to multiple news outlets, Louisville police detective Joshua Jaynes and officer Myles Cosgrove will reportedly be fired Tuesday after being served pre-termination letters following an investigation into the Breonna Taylor shooting.

Jaynes was reportedly served for reportedly lying on a search warrant that was used to raid the apartment of Breonna Taylor WDRB reported.

According to The Courier-Journal and WAVE, Cosgrove was also served termination papers. According to the Courier-Journal’s Tessa Duvall, Cosgrove is who the FBI concluded fired the shot that killed Taylor.

According to WDRB, Jaynes was sent a letter Tuesday by Interim Chief Yvette Gentry after a reported investigation by the LMPD Profession Standards Unit found that he violated two department standards: preparation of search warrant execution and truthfulness/untruthfulness.

According to the letter, Gentry told the preparation of the warrant obtained for Taylor’s apartment should have been scrutinized better and had better supervision, WDRB reported.

WAVE reported that Jaynes was being investigated for lying in a warrant affidavit saying he spoke to a U.S. Postal Inspector that Taylor’s ex-boyfriend was receiving mail at Taylor’s apartment.

In the letter sent out Tuesday, Gentry told Jaynes that he lied because he did not contact a U.S. Postal Inspector, WAVE reported.

Gentry said Jaynes would have a chance to defend himself at a pre-termination hearing with her on Thursday, WAVE and WDRB reported.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed by police officers conducting a no-knock search warrant at her home in March.

Brett Hankison was fired back in June, saying he violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

The other officer involved in the investigation — Jon Mattingly — has been placed on administrative reassignment.