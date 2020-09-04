Rising tensions continue after car drives through Times Square protests

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Many question what is the cause of rising tensions among demonstrators after a car plowed through a protest in Times Square Thursday night.

The NYPD said they know who was behind the wheel of the car as it drove through the crowd.

Investigators are trying to find them.

Shortly before the incident, there was a tense standoff between protesters and counter-protesters who were supporting Pres. Donald Trump.

Nupol Kiazolu, who organized the rally, said the people she saw in the car were part of the counterprotest.

While no one was injured during the Times Square incident, it comes after peaceful protests have ended with violence from Wisconsin, to Rochester and New York City.