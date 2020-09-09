Report: Attorney General presenting Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

From: Dylan Lovan Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:55 AMTo: Brent Stewart Cc: Stroud, Scott Subject: better version of Taylor photoThis was provided by the family attorney today, Sam Aguiar. He has been handling all media requests. Looks a little better.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) — A decision on possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case could be expected soon.

Multiple sources tell WAVE 3 News the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location. One of the sources said an announcement is not expected from Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office until next week, near the six-month mark of Taylor’s death.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was killed by Louisville police serving a “no-knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment. They found no drugs in her home. An officer was shot during the raid by Taylor’s boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion. The boyfriend was initially charged, but those charges were later dropped.

The Louisville Metro Police Department fired one of the officers involved, Brett Hankison, in June, saying he violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life.” The other officers involved in the case — Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — have been placed on administrative reassignment.

After nearly six months of investigations, the defense legal team released more than 1,200, graphic, evidence photos from inside and outside Breonna Taylor’s Louisville apartment. They show evidence officers may have had body cameras at the scene.

The grand jury will decide whether any of the officers involved should face criminal charges.

