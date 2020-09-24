Protests in New York City continue Thursday over Breonna Taylor’s death

Demonstrators march in a protest, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in New York, following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision not to indict any police officers for the killing of Breonna Taylor. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

NEW YORK CITY — Community members outraged over a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the killing of Breonna Taylor led to a second night of many rallies taking place throughout the city, from Manhattan to Brooklyn.

Hundreds were back out on the streets Thursday, calling for justice for Taylor, and criticizing the charges of wanton endangerment against one of the officers related to shooting into a nearby apartment. No charges were filed in Taylor’s death.

“It’s disgusting,” said Haley Jones of Crown Heights. “It shows that the wall of someone else’s apartment gets more justice than an actual human being. They value property over human lives.”

In New York City, the protests have been peaceful, but in Louisville Wednesday night, there were 127 arrests and some looting, according to police.

Two Louisville police officers responding to a report of shots being fired during a protest were shot; a 26-year-old is in custody.

Back in Brooklyn, peaceful gatherings at Maria Hernandez and at McCarren parks brought out hundreds, as they did in Union Square in Manhattan. Protesters feel justice Taylor, whose name has become a national rallying cry, never came.