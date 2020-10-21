Protesters call for justice for Jacob Blake in 38-mile march between Kenosha and Milwaukee

Jacob Blake Sr., whose son was shot by police in Wisconsin in August, speaks during the “State of Emergency” rally calling for justice in Breonna Taylor’s shooting on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in New York. Taylor, a 26-year-old unarmed African-American woman, was fatally shot as police conducted a no-knock warrant at her home in Louisville, Kentucky in March. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE — Protesters marched the 38 miles between Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Milwaukee on Tuesday to call for justice for Jacob Blake and encourage early voting.

The Jacob Blake “Rally for Justice” began just after midnight in Kenosha, and the marchers wound its way through the streets of southeastern Wisconsin more than 30 miles to downtown Milwaukee nearly 18 hours later.

Organizers hope the energy from the march will carry voters to the ballot boxes this month, as early voting gets underway in Wisconsin.

Tanya McClean, the executive director of Leaders of Kenosha, led the group on the march.

“We’re going to continue fighting for Jacob and all the families that have lost love ones to police brutality,” McClean said.

Jacob Blake’s uncle says the support for his nephew is appreciated.

“These people walked 38 miles baby, that’s commitment for justice for little Jake,” Justin Blake said.

Justin Blake also demanded that Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey be fired, indicted, and convicted. Sheskey shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back in August, leaving him paralyzed.

Justin Blake said the family would ask local elected officials to make a pledge against systemic racism.

“We’re going to ask you to sign a document to tell us where you stand on the shooting that you saw and the whole world saw. So that people can vote consciously about where you stand on systemic racism” Justin Blake said.

Justin Blake says his nephew remains paralyzed from the waist down in an Illinois rehabilitation center, working on his upper body strength.

The investigation into the shooting has been handed over to an independent consultant. It’s unclear if any of the officers involved will be charged.

This story was originally published by Tom Durian on WTMJ in Milwaukee.