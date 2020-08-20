Pizza Hut teams up with educational non-profit to launch antiracism resources for educators

by: Sarah Dewberry

Posted: / Updated:
SHREVEPORT, LA – JUNE 29: A view of _______ on June 29, 2018 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Shannon O’Hara/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)

Pizza Hut has teamed up with an educational non-profit to launch a series of antiracism resources for educators.

On Wednesday, the pizza company announced they were partnering with First Book on the initiative Empowering Educators, which will provide books, videos, and activities for educators to use when talking about race.

The initiative was created after First Book surveyed teachers in 2019 and found that 66% wanted to find a way to talk about racism with students, but didn’t feel comfortable doing so.

“From the neighborhood to the national level, America is on a critical journey: from identifying racism, to deeper understanding – and finally to dismantling systemic racism,” said Kyle Zimmer, president, CEO and co-founder of First Book in the press release. “To support this journey, First Book is honored to partner with Pizza Hut to launch an unprecedented effort to empower educators – and the children they serve. These resources, and the important conversations they enable, will inspire and enlighten all of us as we work together with our educators to elevate equal opportunities for all of our children.”

Pizza Hut says the guidebook and video series are free and available on First Book’s website.

