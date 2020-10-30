Official: Rifle shell casings found at Breonna Taylor scene

In this crime scene evidence photo released by the Louisville Metro Police Department, Louisville Police marked shell casings are seen at the front door of Breonna Taylor’s apartment after she was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., on March 13, 2020. The Kentucky Attorney General said in October that two long rifle shell casings were also found at the scene after the police raid that killed Taylor. (Louisville Metro Police Department via AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky attorney general’s office says two long-rifle shell casings were found in and near Breonna Taylor’s apartment after a police drug raid that left her dead.

It’s the first time these specific shell casings have been mentioned by authorities investigating Taylor’s death in March.

One was found inside and the other outside Taylor’s apartment.

The notice of the two shell casings was filed in former Officer Brett Hankison’s wanton endangerment case.

According to the Associated Press, the one-page court filing does not say why the shell casings would be favorable to Hankison’s defense.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron didn’t mention the long-rifle casings at a September news conference announcing the indictment against Hankison, the AP reported.

Another officer at Taylor’s apartment that night was Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly.

On Friday, Mattingly filed a counterclaim suit against Taylor’s boyfriend, who previously had sued the police department.

According to the Courier-Journal, the complaint is a countersuit in response to a lawsuit brought on by Walker.

Mattingly was shot in the leg by the boyfriend during the raid.