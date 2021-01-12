Officer with knee to George Floyd’s neck to be tried alone

FILE – This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Derek Chauvin who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.(Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP File)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for minutes will be tried separately from three other former officers accused of his death.

Court documents filed Tuesday show Derek Chauvin will stand trial alone in March due to the coronavirus pandemic while the others will be tried together in the summer.

According to The Associated Press, Chauvin’s trial will begin on March 8.

The judge wrote that it would be impossible to comply with social distancing made necessary by the coronavirus if all four defendants were tried at the same time.

In October, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill dismissed a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.

Chauvin, who is white, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after the May death of Floyd, who was Black.

The other three former officers – Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane – are charged with aiding and abetting and will stand trial together beginning Aug. 23, The AP reported.