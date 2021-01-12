Murder charge dismissed against Mississippi man who served 25 years in prison

by: The Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi judge has dismissed a murder charge against a Black man who spent more than a quarter-century on death row.

Eddie Lee Howard was convicted of capital murder in the 1992 stabbing death of an 84-year-old woman. District Attorney Scott Colom says Monday that prosecutors are dropping the murder charge.

Colom says a dentist’s bite-mark testimony used to convict Howard has been discredited.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in August that Howard deserved a new trial. He was freed from death row in December.

Attorneys say Howard has now been released from prison.

