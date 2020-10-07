Louisville police release internal investigative files in Breonna Taylor case

From: Dylan Lovan Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 10:55 AMTo: Brent Stewart Cc: Stroud, Scott Subject: better version of Taylor photoThis was provided by the family attorney today, Sam Aguiar. He has been handling all media requests. Looks a little better.

Undated photo. Aaron Jackson signed off on this image.

The release is in PHO-Releases

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department’s internal investigative files connected to the raid that killed Breonna Taylor have been released, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Wednesday.

The files, compiled by LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit, include thousands of pages of documents, more than 100 interviews, and at least 50 body camera videos.

All of the files are connected to what happened on March 13, 2020, when officers tried to serve warrants on Taylor’s apartment while investigating Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, in a narcotics investigation.

.@LMPD has released the Public Integrity Unit’s investigative files on the Breonna Taylor case. pic.twitter.com/G096oDyiIR — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) October 7, 2020

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, says he fired a “warning shot” at the officers, thinking they were intruders. Police returned fire and shot Taylor dead. No drugs were found in the home.

Former LMPD Detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing rounds into the apartment of Taylor’s neighbors. None of the officers involved were charged specifically with Taylor’s death.

Last week, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron released roughly 15 hours of recordings in the case.

All of the investigative files can be found here.

This story was originally published by Jordan Mickle at WLEX.