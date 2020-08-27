Protesters hit streets for fourth straight day in Kenosha, Minneapolis calls in National Guard

Oscar Walton speaks to fellow protesters while marching against the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

For a fourth straight night, protests are taking place in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as demonstrators demand justice for Jacob Blake, a man shot in the back by police during a Sunday confrontation.

The protests are taking place hours after a 17-year-old Illinois boy was arrested and charged with shooting three protesters in the city on Tuesday night. Two of those protesters died, the third was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

To the west, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has requested help from the National Guard following unrest in his city. The protests are related to a Wednesday shooting death that was rumored to have involved police officers. After video of the incident was shared on social media, rioting and looting took place at a local mall.

However, the Minneapolis Police Department released footage Wednesday that they say showed the shooting was self-inflicted.

The nationwide protests are also taking place hours after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court, citing frustration with continued police brutality. Several other pro sports teams, including the MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers, also took part in the strike.

Blake was shot at least seven times in the back by Officer Rusten Sheskey as he entered his car after officers were called over a “domestic dispute.” Police say Blake had possession of a knife in his vehicle.

Blake’s family said on Tuesday that the 29-year-old is partially paralyzed, but was fortunate to survive from his injuries.