Lawyers for teen suspect in killing of protesters portray him as ‘American patriot’

Unrest In America

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Kyle Rittenhouse charged with homicide in Kenosha shootings that killed two protesters

The alleged gunman who shot three protesters in Kenosha Tuesday night.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Lawyers for Kyle Rittenhouse launched a social media campaign depicting the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter as not just a scared teenager acting in self-defense, but an American hero akin to the Minutemen who fought at the nation’s founding.

The dramatic rhetoric has helped raise nearly $2 million to pay for the 17-year-old’s defense against homicide charges in the killing of two protesters.

Some legal experts said there are risks in turning a fairly straightforward self-defense case into a sweeping political argument that could play into a stereotype that he is a gun-crazed militia member out to start a revolution.

Rittenhouse has been accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding another in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Jon Cryer dishes on season 6 of ‘Supergirl,' charity work

Man kills mother of child, her 2 daughters in BK triple murder-suicide

Gorgeous Tuesday during a mostly warm, quiet week

New Yorkers 16 and older now eligible for COVID vaccine

Man kills mother of child, 2 other female victims in apparent murder-suicide in Brooklyn

COVID curfews lifted -- but not for bars and restaurants

Vigil held for delivery worker killed for electric bike

Pop-up vaccination sites grow in NYC

Mayor says school closure rules may change