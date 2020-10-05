Killing of Black man by transit officer being reinvestigated

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California prosecutor says she’s reopening an investigation into the killing of a 22-year-old Black man at a train station by a transit officer 11 years ago.
Oscar Grant was shot and killed by a Bay Area Rapid Transit officer on New Year’s Day in 2009.
The officer was charged with murder, found guilty of a lesser charge, and served 11 months in jail.
Grant’s family wants charges to be filed against another officer who pinned Grant down with a knee to his neck in a manner similar to that used in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The district attorney announced the investigation Monday.