Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council unanimously rejects request for new prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case

Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, requested a new special prosecutor to review her daughter’s case. During a meeting Friday, the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council voted not to approve her request.

Tamika Palmer and her attorneys argue Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not accurately explain the law to the grand jurors, present evidence correctly, and perform the job bias-free.

Which leads to their request of having a new prosecutor appointed to Breonna Taylor’s case.

While the Kentucky Prosecutors Advisory Council can replace a local prosecutor with the attorney general, the council noted they do not have the legal authority to replace the attorney general.

“No basis in case law or statute exists for the prosecutor advisory council to appoint a new, independent prosecutor as requested by Ms. Palmer,” Chris Cohron, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the Eighth Judicial Circuit in Bowling Green.

The council voted unanimously. As soon as the council made its decision, the people watching the virtual meeting spoke out, with one person saying, “You’re wrong, and you know it.”

That’s the end of the legal road for Breonna Taylor’s family regarding state or criminal penalties. Now it’s up to the FBI to finalize the investigation.

This story was first reported by Jacqueline Nie at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky.