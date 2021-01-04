Kentucky officers in Breonna Taylor case face termination hearing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky police officer who shot Breonna Taylor and the detective who sought the warrant is scheduled to face a termination hearing after being notified that they would be fired.

Officer Myles Cosgrove and Det. Joshua Jaynes received notice last week that they will be dismissed.

Both men were expected to appear for a pre-termination hearing on Monday.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed on March 13 by police executing a narcotics search warrant.

Louisville acting police chief Yvette Gentry says Cosgrove failed to “properly identify a target” when he fired into Taylor’s apartment.

The chief says Jaynes lied about how he obtained some information about Taylor in the warrant.

According to The Associated Press, Jaynes admitted to Louisville police investigators back in May that the information he garnered to obtain the search warrant was from a fellow officer.

If Jaynes and Cosgrove are fired, they will be the second and third officers fired. Brett Hankison was fired back in June.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly has been on administrative leave, the AP reported.