Kentucky AG visits family of Breonna Taylor to ‘personally express condolences’

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with the family of Breonna Taylor Wednesday.

Cameron’s spokeswoman Elizabeth Kuhn said the meeting was an opportunity for the attorney general to personally express his condolences to Taylor’s family.

Kuhn released the following statement after the meeting:

Attorney General Cameron was grateful today to meet with the family of Ms. Breonna Taylor, including Ms. Tamika Palmer, Ms. Juniyah Palmer, Ms. Bianca Austin, and the family’s attorneys, as well as Christopher 2X from the Game Changers organization. The meeting provided an opportunity for Attorney General Cameron to personally express his condolences to the family. The investigation remains ongoing, and our Office of Special Prosecutions continues to review all the facts in the case to determine the truth.

Taylor, 26, was killed on March 13 by Louisville police executing a now-banned “no-knock” warrant.

One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was fired. The other officers involved in the case — Jon Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — have been placed on administrative reassignment. None of the officers face criminal charges.

