Kenosha victims described as ‘hero’, ‘caring’; tried to stop armed teen suspect

As a 17-year-old faces charges of reckless and intentional homicide, we are learning more about the three people he shot, killing two, and the steps they took to try and stop the suspect.

The suspect had reportedly clashed with a crowd of people Tuesday night in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The demonstrators were out for a third night after the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha officers. Blake was shot several times in the back and is recovering, his family says it will be a miracle if he is able to walk again.

Joseph Rosenbaum, who was unarmed according to investigators, threw an item believed to be a plastic bag at the suspect, according to the criminal complaint.

Witnesses observed Rosenbaum and Rittenhouse in close proximity across a parking lot when there were loud bangs and Rosenbaum fell to the ground. At this point, witnesses report Rittenhouse made a call to someone and said “I just killed somebody,” before running off.

Anthony Huber, 26, armed with only his skateboard, ran toward an armed person in the crowded street. Rittenhouse had just allegedly shot Rosenbaum.

“He pushed me out of the way, like he was telling me to run off, and I tried to grab him,” Hannah Gittings told CNN. “I should have been there, but there was going to be no changing his mind.”

The criminal complaint says Huber reached for the suspect’s gun with one hand while holding his skateboard in the other. Rittenhouse allegedly raised his gun and fired one round at Huber’s chest. Huber died from the gunshot wound.

“Anthony was a hero,” reads a GoFundMe set up to help Huber’s family.

(GoFundMe / “Help Hannah”) Anthony Huber

Huber leaves behind his partner Hannah Gittings and a step daughter.

After leaving Huber, Rittenhouse was approached by Gaige P. Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz heard the shots, and held his hands up, then began moving toward the suspect. Rittenhouse fired one shot at Grosskreutz, hitting him in the arm, according to the criminal complaint.

Friends say Grosskreutz volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Milwaukee this summer. Witnesses say he was volunteering Tuesday night. In images taken that evening, Grosskreutz is wearing a black hat that reads “paramedic.”

Gaige Grosskreutz gets medical treatment after shooting. (photo courtesy: @louriealex)

Khalil Coleman who has been leading the Milwaukee protests for the People’s Movement says Grosskreutz has been volunteering as a medic for the Black Lives Matter marches around Milwaukee all summer.

“He’s always been caring person,” said Coleman. “Gaige has been consistent and stayed steadfast with the protests even to this day.”

Grosskreutz underwent surgery for his gunshot wound and is now recovering according to friends .