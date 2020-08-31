Kenosha sheriff: Close to 200 arrested, half those arrested were ‘from outside community’

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser, City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, and Major General Paul Knapp held a news conference on Monday to update the public on the Jacob Blake case and police brutality protests across the city.

Sheriff Beth said that close to 200 people were arrested last week.

He added that half those that were arrested were “people from outside the community.”

The Kenosha Police Department, who was not at the press conference, released a press release on Sunday on Twitter detailing the arrests.

In the statement, the department said 175 people were arrested. 102 of those arrests were people with “listed addresses from outside Kenosha.

“The department went on to say that 69 of those arrests were for curfew violations and 34 were arrested for curfew violations including other charges “ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary, and possession of controlled substances.”

More than 20 firearms were taken, and three vehicles were towed, the department said.

The shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, has sparked protests in Wisconsin and across the country.