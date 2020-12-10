Judge dismisses St. Louis prosecutor from McCloskey case

by: The Associated Press

Kim Gardner

FILE – In a Jan. 13, 2020 file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner speaks in St. Louis. A judge on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor from the case involving Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who became national celebrities after pointing guns at racial injustice protesters who marched onto the private street near their home in June. Circuit Judge Thom Clark II dismissed Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails, one sent before and one sent after she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July. (AP Photo/Jim Salter, File)

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A judge on Thursday disqualified the St. Louis prosecutor from the case involving Mark McCloskey, who along with his wife pointed guns at racial injustice protesters marching on the private street near their home in June.

Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II dismissed Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, citing two campaign fundraising emails around the time she filed felony gun charges against the couple in July.

Clark said the emails created the appearance of a political motive for the prosecution.

The decision means a special prosecutor will be appointed to take over the case.

