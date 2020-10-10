Jay-Z, Team Roc pay arrest fees and fines for Wisconsin protesters

Jay-Z and Team Roc, the social justice arm of Roc Nation, have covered the cost of arrest fees and fines for demonstrators in Wisconsin protesting the police killing of Alvin Cole.
Cole, 17, was shot by a police officer in February outside of a mall in Wauwatosa. Police say Cole fired at them first.
An independent investigation, however, found that Cole accidentally shot himself in the arm and was not aiming at police.
A decision by the district attorney this week not to file charges against the officer sparked citywide protests.
Around two dozen people were arrested, including Cole’s mother and sisters.
Jay-Z’s offer to help the protesters is the latest effort for the rapper, who has been outspoken on social justice issues.