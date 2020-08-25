Jacob Blake: Buildings set ablaze amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin

by: WTMJ Staff

Officials identify officer who shot Jacob Blake; no criminal charges as of now

Bystanders look on as cars burn after protesters set fire to a used auto lot late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protesters converged on the county courthouse during a second night of clashes after the police shooting of Jacob Blake a day earlier turned Kenosha into the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

KENOSHA, Wis. — Multiple buildings were set on fire in Kenosha Monday night amid protests against police brutality, a day after a Black man was shot several times in the back by officers.

According to news crews with Scripps station WTMJ in Milwaukee, the buildings were set ablaze at about 11:30 p.m. local time on Monday night. It is unclear how the fires started, who started them, or when they started. However, many people could be seen walking around the burning buildings.

Earlier in the night, a large truck was also set on fire.

One of the fires was by Sheridan and 60th at a tire shop.

Another fire was started at an abandoned building across from the tire shop.

On Sunday evening, Jacob Blake was shot in the back seven times by a Kenosha Police Officer. All the officers involved have been put on administrative leave.

Blake is still in the hospital and stable, according to his family.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating this case. They said they hope to conclude their investigation within 30 days.

Protesters took to the streets Sunday night and continued their movement all day Monday and into the night.

This story was originally published by James Groh on WTMJ in Milwaukee.

