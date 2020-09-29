Investigators finish probe into Rayshard Brooks’ shooting

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 17, 2020, file photo, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard speaks at a news conference in Atlanta. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe into the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, more than three months after the Black man was fatally shot by a white officer outside a fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Agency spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed to news outlets Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 that the findings from the investigation have been turned over to the Atlanta Police Department and Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has completed its probe into the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, more than three months after the Black man was fatally shot by a white officer outside a fast-food restaurant in Atlanta.

Agency spokesperson Nelly Miles confirmed to E.W. Scripps in an email that the findings from the investigation were turned over to Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard on Monday.

Miles told E.W. Scripps in an email that the case file is not available for release at this time.

Howard has already charged two officers involved in the June 12 incident.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe and officer Devin Brosnan arrived at a Wendy’s because Brooks’ vehicle was parked in the drive. He was asleep at the wheel, which surveillance video and footage from police body and dashboard cameras show.

After a brief discussion, the officers submitted Brooks to a field sobriety test, which he failed.

According to officials, Brooks offered to lock his parked car and walk home, but the officers informed him he was under arrest. A struggle ensued, Brooks tried to flee the scene after grabbing Brosnan’s stun gun. Rolfe then shot Brooks in the back when Brooks pointed the stun gun in Rolfe’s direction.

On June 17, Rolfe was charged with felony murder and 10 other crimes, including four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and several violations of his oath of office.

Brosnan was placed on administrative duty and is currently free on a $50,000 signature bond, CNN reported. Brosnan faces charges of aggravated assault and violations of oath of office.

Brooks’ death sparked renewed demonstrations in Atlanta after turbulent protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.