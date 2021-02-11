Grand Jury dismisses case against Buffalo police officers who pushed 75-year-old protester

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County (New York) District Attorney John Flynn says a grand jury has dismissed the case against two Buffalo police officers who pushed a man during Black Lives Matter protests in Niagara Square in June 2020.

During the protest, Buffalo police officers Aaron Torgalski and Robert McCabe were charged with felony assault as the result of a confrontation between them and protester Martin Gugino of Amherst.

Flynn said the evidence that they used in the case was video showing the officers shoving Gugino away and Gugino subsequently hitting his head on a sidewalk.

DA goes on to say that Gugino did break the law that night but did not deserve to be shoved. https://t.co/swgGUOSvMi — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) February 11, 2021

Flynn stands behind the original decision to charge the officers, saying, “no one can dispute that there was probable cause a crime occurred.”

This article was written by Paul Ross for WKBW.