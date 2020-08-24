Jacob Blake: GoFundMe created for man shot by Kenosha police, raises $1M in about 24 hours

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A GoFundMe created for a Wisconsin man who was shot by police on Sunday afternoon raised more than $1 million in about 24 hours.

The campaign was launched by Julia Jackson late Monday morning.

“Jacob Blake is a loving father of 6 that deserves proper medical attention and legal representation,” Jackson wrote. “We are looking to raise funds to supplement the moral support and prayers we have been receiving. These funds will go toward Jacob’s medical bills, legal representation, support for his children and therapy costs.”

By Monday afternoon, the campaign had broken the $50,000 mark.

Jackson has continually raised the fundraising goal as donations poured in. By Tuesday afternoon, the goal was set at $2 million.

More than 37,000 people have provided donations to the campaign since it was launched.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Jacob Blake.

Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday. Kenosha police did not say what happened leading up to the shooting, but that officers had responded to the area for a “domestic incident.”

A video circulating on social media shows Blake, 29, walking toward an SUV and attempting to get into it before being grabbed by an officer and being shot several times in the back. Two officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has not released additional information. The investigation is ongoing.

This article was written by Mayra Monroy for WTMJ.