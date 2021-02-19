Glassdoor ratings now broken down by demographics to address diversity, inclusion

It can sometimes be hard to get a read on company culture when you’re considering a new job.

As of Thursday, you can see ratings on job review website Glassdoor broken down by race, gender identity, sexual orientation, caregiver status, disability and veteran status.

“The vast majority of job seekers, you know, more than three out of four jobseekers said to us that diversity and inclusion and how company acts in this regard is one of the top priorities that they consider when deciding where to work and so now, we’re providing them that picture,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor.

Sutherland-Wong says Glassdoor saw a big spike in people talking about issues of racial justice on the site following George Floyd’s killing last year.

That accelerated their focus on providing a new level of transparency into diversity, equity and inclusion at companies; and a way for companies to hold themselves accountable.

“They can now hear from the voices of diverse groups that they couldn’t see before. Previously, they could look out, you know, how their ratings were coming from depending on location or function type. Now, they can also see by demographic information, which we think is really powerful information for them to be receiving,” said Sutherland-Wong.

Black employees are less satisfied at work, according to a preliminary analysis by Glassdoor.

It found, overall, company ratings by Black workers are a 3.3 rating compared to the Glassdoor average of 3.5.

At least five people have to review a company to get ratings by demographic. For salary reports by demographic, it’s at least three people.

Providing your demographic information is optional. Glassdoor says it keeps your data private.

