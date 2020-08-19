Girl Scouts of USA appoints first Black CEO

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Girl Scouts of the USA have appointed their first-ever Black CEO.

On Monday, Judith Batty took over as Interim CEO after Sylvia Acevedo, who was with the Girl Scouts for four years, stepped down on Aug. 10. Acevedo’s last day with the organization was Saturday.

“When I was young, the Girl Scouts instilled in me the courage, confidence, and character that have guided me through my life and career. It is an incredible honor to bring those lessons back full circle to help the Girl Scouts navigate this transition,” said Judith Batty, interim CEO of GSUSA in the press release. “As families across the country contend with so much uncertainty and upheaval, I am committed to ensuring that the Girl Scouts continues to offer shelter in the storm – a place where all our girls feel welcome can find community, solidarity, leadership opportunities and fun, despite the challenging moment we are all collectively living through.”

Batty began in the organization as a Brownie with the Nassau County Council in New York. She continued scouting over the years, later serving two terms on the National Board.

Per CNN, Batty served for nearly 30 years as both a corporate executive and senior legal counsel for ExxonMobil.

While at ExxonMobil, she became the first woman and first Black General Counsel of the affiliate in Japan, CNN reported.