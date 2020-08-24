Georgia police department fires officer who used stun gun in viral arrest video

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Gwinnett County Police Department says it has fired an officer for violating policy in a now-viral arrest in which he used a stun gun on a Black woman.

In a press release, the department said that it had fired Officer Michael Oxford on Friday, adding that he “violated our policy and did not meet our core values.”

The video, which has been viewed thousands of times on TikTok, showed Oxford using the stun gun on the woman as he attempted to take her into custody.

According to a police report, the incident occurred on Aug. 18, when Oxford responded to a 911 call in Loganville, Georgia. The caller claimed that a woman had thrown a bottle at their home and threatened a 9-year-old child.

Oxford then went to the suspect’s residence and encountered a woman he recognized from surveillance footage.

The Gwinnett Police Department says that people at the home immediately began yelling at Oxford when he approached. According to a police statement, Oxford “attempted to speak with her about the incident but was unable to do so because the defendant in this case, Kyndesia Smith, began yelling at him.”

That’s when the now-viral video begins. It shows Oxford threaten to arrest Smith, 22, if she doesn’t stop interrupting. He then attempted to place Smith under arrest and tried to grab her by the shoulders.

Eventually, Oxford ordered Smith on the ground. After she didn’t immediately comply, he used his stun gun on her. Oxford also claimed in his police report that Smith later tried to kick him as he placed her in a police cruiser.

According to NBC News, Smith was charged with “simple battery against an officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement.” She was released from jail on Wednesday.

Warning: The video below contains explicit language.