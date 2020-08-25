Former officer and activist baffled by Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — A former Dallas police officer turned activist says he’s baffled as to why guns were drawn in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin this past weekend.

Charles D. Hayes wrote a book, “Blue Bias: An Ex-Cop Turned Philosopher Examines the Learning and Resolve Necessary to End Hidden Prejudice in Policing,” which discusses the bias that permeates policing and can lead to aggressive tactics used against Black men and women.

Hayes says “inner cities from coast to coast are the fallout of implicit and explicit bias,” which dates back to slavery.

In addition to explaining how officers’ careers affect their minds on a biological, physiological, sociological and psychological perspective, Hayes also offers tools on how to correct the patterns that lead to tragedies, including conscious and unconscious racial bias and constant use of the fight-or-flight instinct.

He also explains how expanding education for officers into humanities and liberal arts can prevent both racism within the force and the deaths of unarmed Black civilians.