Families of police brutality victims join activists at 2020 March on Washington

Shontina Kuykendoll of Dallas, attends the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream” speech. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, civil rights leaders and families of police brutality victimsparticipated in the 2020 Virtual March on Washington.

Led by Martin Luther King, III, participants aimed to restore and recommit to the dream MLK Jr. defined in 1963.

Thousands gathered at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on Friday before marching to the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

Watch the March on Washington event below:

Loved ones of Jacob Blake, Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor took part in the event, as did multiple politicians.

Rev. William Barber gave the keynote address for the virtual march. That was followed by speeches from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Stacey Abrams, April Ryan, Tamika Mallory, and Yusef Salaam.

Organizers say the goal of the event was to channel the momentum for police accountability and call for reforms of the systems, structures, policies, and attitudes that enable police brutality and racial discrimination.

Organizers say they also executed a civic engagement effort, which included registering participants to vote and encouraging them to participate in the Census.

“Our 2020 Virtual March on Washington is about asking everyone — from protesters in the streets to elected officials at all levels of government — to commit to pursuing a new agenda that prioritizes equity, justice, and equal opportunity for all,” said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. “As we approach the November elections, we must mobilize to vote like we’ve never done before.”

