Eric Adams, Jumaane Williams call on DOJ to investigate Capitol breach police response

BROOKLYN — After a group of President Donald Trump supporters were able to breach the U.S. Capitol, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams called for an investigation into the police response.

The 2021 New York City mayoral candidate was joined by Williams and other community leaders Wednesday morning to demand the Department of Justice formally look into the response by Capitol Police to Wednesday’s siege.

Adams said he and the other officials were demanding the following four things:

Identify, arrest and prosecute every person who “occupied and invaded” the Capitol, citing the numerous photos and videos of the breach.

A task force, led by the Justice Department and in coordination with police, to make these arrests.

A commission, similar to what was formed after the Sept. 11 attacks, be convened to determine how the insurrectionists were able to “easily” breach the Capitol and who is responsible, and deliver the findings to Congress.

Investigate if President Trump was at all involved in the incident, its planning or took actions that helped it to happen. “All phone records should be subpoenaed, or text messages,” Adams said, adding that all of his staff should also be investigated.

Four people died, including a woman who was fatally shot, during what Adams has called an attempted coup and other local leaders have called an attack on our democracy.

Adams and Williams also contrasted Wednesday’s “lenient” response with the overwhelming use of force by police in New York City and across the country in response to summer protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer in May.

He also spoke to PIX11 Morning News to further call for an investigation into Capitol police officers.

