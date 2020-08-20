Denver realtor fired by RE/MAX for removing Black Lives Matter signs from neighbors’ yards

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DENVER — A prominent Denver realtor was fired by RE/MAX for removing Black Lives Matter signs from yards in her neighborhood.

Denice Reich has sold home across Denver for more than three decades. The affluent realtor lives in the city’s Hilltop neighborhood.

A neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, released screenshots from the social media app NextDoor that show Reich removing Black Lives Matter signs. The anonymous NextDoor user posted on the app, saying that the incident happened on Aug. 1 around 6:30 a.m. He claims Reich had six to eight signs in her SUV.

On Wednesday, Reich admitted she removed two Black Lives Matter signs, one from her neighbor next door and another from a neighbor across the street. She added that she returned the signs three hours later.

She said in a phone interview that the signs were as offensive as “KKK” signs and called the Black Lives Matter movement a “terrorist organization” out to destroy America. Reich said she apologized to her neighbors, but was not sorry for standing up against what she referred to as an anti-Semitic organization she found highly offensive. Reich added that she believes Black lives do matter and police reform needs to happen.

She claims her signs in support of President Donald Trump have been removed from her yard four separate times.

In a statement, RE/MAX wrote that while everyone is entitled to their views, they could not “in good faith continue to affiliate with someone who has taken another person’s property and trespassed in doing so.”

In Denver, removing a sign from private property falls under petty theft.

