Breonna Taylor evidence photos contradict police’s no body camera claim

After nearly six months of investigations, the defense legal team released more than 1,200 graphic evidence photos from inside and outside Breonna Taylor’s Louisville apartment.

Taylor was shot five times March 13, 2020, while Louisville Metro Police Department officers carried out a no-knock warrant for a drug investigation.

Many of the photos were too graphic to show but those released paint a picture of what happened during the raid:



Nearly a dozen shell casings are seen scattered across the apartment parking lot; dozens more in the alcove in front of Taylor’s apartment which is where LMPD Officer Brett Hankinson’s termination letter states he fired 10 rounds through a covered patio door and window.

Inside Taylor’s apartment, several photos displayed her belongings pierced with bullet holes: her clock, shower, chairs, mirrors, cabinets, pots, inside drawers, shoes as well as walls and ceilings that back up to her neighbors.

In Taylor’s room, a photo showed a gun under her bed that was legally owned by her boyfriend Kenneth Walker who was with her that night. Walker said he fired one shot when he thought someone was breaking in.

A photo of LMPD Officer Anthony James revealed he was wearing a body camera. LMPD previously said no body camera video existed as they said officers were not wearing cameras.

Another photo displayed a letter to Taylor from her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. He was the person named on the warrant that LMPD used to enter Taylor’s apartment. But, he was arrested just minutes earlier during a raid at another location as part of the same drug investigation.