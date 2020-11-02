BLM NY co-founders discuss NYPD clash with anti-Trump protesters in Manhattan

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Tensions are running high as Election Day draws near.

The NYPD is expected to have strategic response officers across the city and aviation units will also have a bird’s eye view of trouble spots in the event that protests get out of hand.

Over the weekend, anti-Trump protesters clashed with cops in Chelsea, and nearly a dozen of them ended up in jail.

Among those arrested was Hawk Newsome, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement in New York. He explained what happened and how he was treated while in jail.

Newsome also alleged the NYPD was making an “effort to protect white supremacists.”

Co-founder Chivona Newsome, though not at protest, also weighed in on the incident, “We are literally fighting for our lives.”

“This is not democracy, and this is one of the main reasons we are constantly on the ground to remind people that we are exercising our constitutional rights,” Chivona Newsome said of officials warning businesses to board up to prepare for unrest.