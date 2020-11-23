Black Rifle Coffee Company rejects any connection to Kyle Rittenhouse

Unrest In America

by: KSTU Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kyle Rittenhouse

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah-based coffee company denies any supposed connection with or sponsorship of Kyle Rittenhouse after a photo of the teen wearing a shirt with the company’s logo was shared on social media.

In August, Rittenhouse, 17, traveled with a gun from his home in Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting and killing two people at the demonstrations.

Rittenhouse was released from jail after paying a $2 million cash bond on Friday. Over the weekend, Black Rifle Coffee Company was forced to respond after the host of a podcast which the company sponsors tweeted a discount code for the coffee along with the photo.

“Kyle Rittenhouse drinks the best coffee in America,” Elijah Schaffer, host of Blaze Media’s “Slightly Offens*ve,” wrote in the now-deleted tweet.

The same photo shared by another Twitter user.

A Black Rifle spokesperson initially told The Salt Lake Tribune that the company was ending its sponsorship of the podcast. However, she later clarified her comments, saying she misunderstood.

“We are not fluctuating our ad spend,” she told the Tribune in a text message. “We did have a conversation with Schaffer, and he understands that the post was a mistake.”

After clarifying the company’s continuing sponsorship of Blaze Media, the spokesperson added, “Our concern is that use of the discount code in the post did not reflect our values. That’s a concern we’ve addressed with the journalist and that he understands.”

Blaze employees “make decisions about how to allocate ad dollars within the Blaze,” she said, but she did not clarify whether Black Rifle would request to end its placement as a podcast sponsor. She said the company and Blaze are discussing “how to move forward with the allocation of ad dollars.”

The company did, however, officially state that it does not sponsor and does not have any direct connection with Rittenhouse.

“We do not support legal advocacy efforts,” Black Rifle co-founder Evan Hafer said in a statement. “We do not sponsor nor do we have a relationship with the 17-year-old facing charges in Kenosha, WI.”

Black Rifle Coffee was founded in Salt Lake City in 2014. The company describes itself as “a veteran-owned coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America” and often donates to support groups for veterans and first responders. The company has been endorsed by several conservative politicians and talk show hosts.

Click here to read the full report. Scripps station KSTU in Salt Lake City is a content-sharing partner with The Salt Lake Tribune.

This story was originally published by KSTU in Salt Lake City.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Laurieann Gibson talks new book and working with music's biggest stars

What can be done to stop women from leaving the workforce?

NYC apartments: Viral broker Cash Jordan takes you inside the best rentals

Fauci: NYC variant 'something we take very, very seriously'

Chilly Tuesday with strong, biting winds and sunny skies

Rare find in NY bookstore leads to nationwide search

Bushwick homeowners forced to spend thousands on questionable sidewalk repairs

COVID-19 in NYC: One year later

Created Equal: Inside deceptive interrogation techniques