Approximately 30 people try to set fire to Hall of Justice in Louisville, reports say

Several media outlets reported that approximately 30 people tried to set the Hall of Justice on fire in Louisville on Sunday.
According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the fire occurred just before midnight, but the Louisville Fire Department put it out shortly thereafter.
No one was arrested, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.
WAVE reported that a crowd in Jefferson Square Park dispersed before police got there.
Louisville Fire Department’s arson unit is investigating the incident, The Courier-Journal reported.
The Courier-Journal reported that several buildings in downtown Louisville, which includes the Hall of Justice, have been boarded up amid protests for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot and killed inside her home allegedly by Louisville officers.