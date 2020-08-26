2 dead after shooting in Kenosha amid third night of unrest

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Black man by police, Kenosha police said.

Kenosha police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said in a news release that the shooting was reported at about 11:45 p.m. in an area where protests have taken place. The injured victim was taken to the hospital.

The Associated Press said authorities are hunting for a possible vigilante seen on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a rifle. Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth says he is confident a man will be arrested soon.

Beth told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that one victim was shot in the head and another shot in the chest. Beth did not know what the injuries were of the third person shot.

Police fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse protesters during a third night of unrest in Wisconsin following the shooting of a Jacob Blake, who is now paralyzed.

SHOTS FIRED: Police have just said “gunfire ahead” south of 60TH and Sheridan in #Kenosha. This was moments before the shots. Warning, language. pic.twitter.com/Xd9BwG40qI — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) August 26, 2020

Attorney Ben Crump spoke Tuesday alongside family members of Blake. He said it would “take a miracle” for Blake to walk again.

“I am asking everyone, take a moment and examine your heart. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians. Do Jacob justice on this level, and examine your hearts. We need healing,” Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson said at Tuesday’s press conference.

Jackson said her son would not approve of the protests happening in Kenosha.

This story originally reported on tmj4.com.