1 year after slaying of Ahmaud Arbery, family still hoping for justice

An image of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was shot dead after being pursued by two white men while jogging in their neighborhood, hangs alongside roses in a display honoring black victims of violence in the U.S., on a security barrier outside the U.S. embassy in Mexico City, Saturday, May 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Tuesday marks one year since Ahmaud Arbery was slain on Feb. 23, 2020.

Few outside the Georgia port city of Brunswick paid notice in the days and weeks after Arbery was pursued and shot to death by white men who saw him running in their neighborhood.

Police questioned those who chased and killed the 25-year-old Black man and let them go free. And the prosecutor initially assigned to the case opposed seeking charges.

His case soon horrified people around the world as video of the shooting became public and arrests soon followed.

Eventually, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and quickly arrested the shooter, Travis McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and a neighbor, Roddie Bryan, on murder charges. Attorneys for all three men insist they committed no crimes. They remain in jail without bond.

The McMichaels claim they went after Arbery because they thought he was a burglar and the son shot him because he feared for his life as they grappled over a shotgun. However, prosecutors say Arbery didn’t steal anything, and he was out jogging when the incident occurred.

Those closest to Arbery plan to honor him with a memorial procession Tuesday evening, The Associated Press has learned. It will reportedly go through the subdivision where he was shot and killed.

Organizers have also asked supporters to participate in a virtual 2.23 mile run in memory of Arbery, an avid runner.

