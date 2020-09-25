1 hurt when truck drives into small crowd at Los Angeles protest

At least one person was hospitalized after a truck drove through a crowd protesting in Los Angeles, California, Thursday night, Sept. 24, 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Police say one person was hurt when a vehicle ran into a small crowd of people protesting police brutality in Los Angeles Thursday night.

The driver of a blue pickup truck got into an argument with demonstrators and struck the protester who was standing in the street as the driver tried to get away.

A few minutes later, the driver of a Prius also got involved in an argument with protesters.

A group of protesters in two vehicles chased down the Prius and confronted the driver, who backed in to one of the cars before driving away.

The Prius driver has been detained. No arrests have been announced.