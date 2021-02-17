Android users can now pay for parking, transit fares right from Google Maps

This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Google Maps app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Google has a new feature that could make life easier when it comes to paying to park for Android users.

On Wednesday, the tech company announced on a blog post that users could pay to park on the street or use transit within the Google Maps app.

Through a partnership with Passport and ParkMobile, parking solution services, drivers can pay a parking meter right from Google Maps.

According to Google, users would choose “Pay for Parking,” enter their meter number, the amount of time they’ll need, and then pay.

To extend the time on the parking meter, Google said you could add directly from the app.

The company added that users would also be able to pull up transit directions and pay for fares ahead of time.

Google said the new feature is available on Android smartphones in more than 400 cities in the United States, including Boston, Cincinnati, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Washington D.C.)

Google said they would add the new feature to iPhones soon, Google said.