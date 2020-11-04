When are the best Black Friday sales this year?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Black Friday sales will take place all throughout November 2020 to protect holiday shoppers from the COVID-19 risk of crowded stores on Thanksgiving night.

It’s safer than the usual way, but it’s also more confusing. When, exactly, does each sale start?

We teamed up with Jimmy Rhoades of the Scripps show The List TV to find out when to shop this long month of November.

Walmart

Walmart has “Deals for Days,” with new sales over six days during November — Nov. 4, 7, 11, 14, 25, and 27.

Some of those days are in-store. Some are online only, so check their ad carefully.

One of the first hot deals, starting online Nov. 4, is a 42-inch HDTV fof just $88. You could buy one for every room if you wanted.

Best Buy

Best Buy launched its first Black Friday sales before trick-or-treaters went out on Halloween.

The retailer started by putting small electronics on sale, with some Ring doorbell and camera items actually lower than Amazon’s price at the time.

Best Buy’s biggest sale, with laptops and many more electronics items marked down, will launch Nov. 16 for members and Nov. 22 for the public.

That is when you should find the most 4K and 8KTV sales.

Target

Target has Black Friday deals all month, with new deals each week.

For instance, this first week it is featuring $100 off select Bose and Beats headphones. You will want to check their ad each Monday to see what else is getting priced down.

Kohl’s

Kohl’s launches its Black Friday sale Nov. 6.

Plus, you can earn $15 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent to use from Nov. 7-19.

Its biggest deals will be Nov. 26-27.

So when should you shop?

That’s a harder question to answer this year. No one wants to overpay, and each new sale carries a double risk: Buying too early might mean you miss out on a deeper discount, but waiting too long might mean you miss the sale altogether.

Kristin McGrath of Black Friday.com said her advice is to buy when the item you want shows up on sale.

Then, if they lower the price Thanksgiving week, ask for an adjustment.

“If you buy something early and the retailer drops the price later, they will match that lower price,” she said.

You will need to check their website to see these discounts after the purchase, she said. They will not automatically inform you of a price drop or refund your money.

Bottom line: Start your searching for what you want now. Don’t wait till Thanksgiving week because some of the best deals may be gone by then.

Stay on the lookout, and don’t waste your money.

