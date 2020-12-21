Track store shipments of Sony PS5 or Xbox Series S

So it’s almost Christmas Eve, and if you are like millions of Americans you still haven’t found a new XBox or PlayStation?

At least you are in good company: Sony’s new PS5 has become the must-have, impossible to find gift this pandemic holiday season, this year’s Furby, Tickle Me Elmo, and Cabbage Patch Doll all rolled into one.

While it may be too late to find one in time to put under the tree, you may be able to buy one the next couple of weeks if you know how to track them.

Canceled orders, locked up websites

For many shoppers, finding one of the new consoles has been an exercise in frustration.

Jerris Williams thought he had found a PS5 at Kohl’s.

“We were happy, excited, and even celebrating,” Williams told me. “And then the next morning they canceled on us.”

Kohl’s canceled hundreds of orders, after it admitted it sold more than it had in stock (however it did award everyone impacted $175 in bonus Kohl’s Cash to spend).

Stephanie Meibers, like thousands of other hopeful parents, found one at Walmart.com on Thanksgiving night, but when she went tried to check out, it vanished.

“I tried to add it to add it to my cart,” she said. “But then I get an ‘oh dear’ message, and a picture of a little dog with antlers, and then I get ‘we are having temporary internet issues.’ Then the next thing it said ‘out of stock, we have moved it to your save for later folder.'”

But the good news is you can now track availability of the PS5 and XBox Series S.

Sites to follow and check regularly

You may want to start by following two Twitter accounts:

PS5 Stock Alerts(PlayStation availability only)

GYX deals(for both PS5 and Xbox availability)

Also bookmark and watch the websites:

USA Today suggests you bookmark the Xbox S or PS5 page at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and Target, and check several times every day, especially right after midnight when new stock tends to show up.

Insane prices on eBay

But from the doesn’t that stink file, the insane prices eBay sellers continue to command.

Prices for the $499 consoles start around $700 on eBay (if you are lucky), but most sell for over $1,000 with Buy it Now prices at $1,500 or more.

And that stinks.

Finally, don’t assume stores will be swamped with PS5s and Xboxes in January. Retailers say supplies could remain tight till March.

As always don’t waste your money.

