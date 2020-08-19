Things cheaper due to the COVID pandemic

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We’re all familiar with all the items that are costing us more this year, from steak, to milk, to disinfecting wipes, if you can find any.

But it turns out the pandemic is driving some prices lower.

A few weeks back, we spoke with barbecue truck owner Tyrique Ramsey, who is struggling with the soaring price of beef and pork.

“It’s almost like double, or triple,” he said.

While beef prices are now easing from their 11% jump, grocery prices are up 3% this year, according to the government.

But a report in Rather-be-Shopping.com lists some things cheaper in 2020.

Among them, according to the report:

Clothing: with 60% discounts now common on clothes for work or social gatherings, since those items are not selling.

New cars: Hyundai and Kia are offering zero percent financing on some vehicles, while others are offering big cash back bonuses.

Mortgages: Near an all-time low of 3% on a 30-year fixed.

Gasoline: It’s up a bit now, but still well below its 5-year average price.

Credit reports: The big 3 agencies are making them free this year, so be sure to grab yours before December 31st.

Travel: $400 hotel rooms in New York, Chicago, and other big cities are now going for $100 a night in some cases. Hotels and rental cars everywhere are cheaper this year.

Not used cars, though

But from the “doesn’t that stink” file, one thing rising in price: used cars.

The average used car is now $21,000 according to USA Today, up $700 this summer.

The reason: short supply and high demand for cheap used cars now.

Want a deal? Buy a sedan, not an SUV, as prices are dirt cheap on unloved 4-door sedans.

But inthe end, the good news is that not everything is costing more this pandemic year, which is welcome to hear if cash is tight, so you don’t waste your money.

___________________________

