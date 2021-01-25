Many Americans are planning for a post-vaccination splurge

The crowd reacts to Metallica’s performance at a benefit concert for The Silverlake Conservatory of Music in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Have you given any thought as to what you are going to do once you receive your COVID-19 vaccine?

A new survey says Americans should be prepared for a surge in travel and spending, at least among those who are still working.

Most of us have heard of the “roaring twenties,” and the parties, drinking to excess, and the extremes of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby.

It was a reaction to the end of World War 1 and two years of the deadly Spanish Flu pandemic.

Some now predict the “New Roaring ’20s” could be on its way by 2022 — if the COVID-19 pandemic is defeated.

A survey by Lending Tree says 80% of Americans plan a splurge once they are vaccinated.

That would include:

Air travel

Dining in a fine restaurant

Throwing large parties

Going to movies and plays

Seeing live concerts

Many people will not be able to enjoy the times

But from the doesn’t that stink file: Millions of Americans are still unemployed and unfortunately won’t be able to splurge.

According to the Lending Tree survey, 15% of people say they will not change their activities after vaccination because they don’t expect to feel financially secure.

Lending Tree says the survey shows the big divide in America: People working remotely are making more money now that they no longer commute, but many service workers and those laid off face a bleak year ahead.

Lending Tree suggests that as your vaccination gets closer, you may want to build up a post-vaccine splurge fund — setting aside some of your tax refund or stimulus check (especially if lawmakers pass the Biden administration plan that includes an additional $1,400 for most Americans), so you don’t waste your money.