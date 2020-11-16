Here are the best Black Friday deals from Walmart in their final ad before Thanksgiving

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

This unusual 2020 Black Friday season reaches its climax on Thanksgiving evening, with Walmart’s third and final Black Friday sale.

Walmart just released its final Black Friday ad, and it includes the kind of steals that people line up hours to get each year. But during the pandemic, there will be no Thursday lines.

To avoid store crowding, the retail giant has been staging three separate Black Friday sales this month, which began Nov. 4 and will run through the traditional Black Friday on the day after Thanksgiving.

The final and largest sale of its “Deals for Days” campaign begins Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on Nov. 25 — but it will be online only for 36 hours.

Walmart, like most major retailers, will be closed Thanksgiving night, and will open at 5 a.m. Friday with in-store deals. But even then, the store will limit shoppers in the store to avoid creating a COVID superspreader event.

So, here are the hottest deals beginning Wednesday, courtesy of BlackFriday.com:

ONLINE ONLY: NOV. 25 AT 7 p.m.

New gaming consoles. Walmart will have the Oculus Quest 2 ($299), PS5 ($499) and Xbox Series X ($499) when the sale kicks off online at 7 p.m.

Walmart will have the Oculus Quest 2 ($299), PS5 ($499) and Xbox Series X ($499) when the sale kicks off online at 7 p.m. Nintendo Switch bundle with “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” game download for $299. That’s the full price of the console alone, and, given the demand for the Switch during the pandemic, there won’t be any straight-up discounts this year on the console.

That’s the full price of the console alone, and, given the demand for the Switch during the pandemic, there won’t be any straight-up discounts this year on the console. AirPods Pro at $169. That’s $80 off and the lowest advertised price. BlackFriday.com has seen AirPods Pro for $194 throughout Prime Day and early Black Friday sales.

That’s $80 off and the lowest advertised price. BlackFriday.com has seen AirPods Pro for $194 throughout Prime Day and early Black Friday sales. Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm at $119 ($60 off) and 42mm version for $149 ($60 off). These are the lowest prices BlackFriday.com has seen on these versions.

These are the lowest prices BlackFriday.com has seen on these versions. Fitbit Versa 2 for $129 ($50 off). It is the same price shoppers will find at Macy’s, Costco and Kohl’s. Shoppers at Kohl’s will get a $15 reward in Kohl’s Cash.

It is the same price shoppers will find at Macy’s, Costco and Kohl’s. Shoppers at Kohl’s will get a $15 reward in Kohl’s Cash. Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69 ($30 off). Again, Kohl’s has the Inspire 2 for the same price but also offers $15 in Kohl’s Cash.

Again, Kohl’s has the Inspire 2 for the same price but also offers $15 in Kohl’s Cash. Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478. That’s the lowest advertised price BlackFriday.com has seen so far for 70-inch screens, and it’s a bit cheaper than the $529 price tag Best Buy will have on a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for Black Friday.

That’s the lowest advertised price BlackFriday.com has seen so far for 70-inch screens, and it’s a bit cheaper than the $529 price tag Best Buy will have on a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV for Black Friday. Samsung TVs. Walmart has a 65-inch Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 and a 58-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $398.

Walmart has a 65-inch Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 and a 58-inch Class 4K UHD Smart TV for $398. Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones for $119 ($60 off) and the Powerbeats High-Performance Earphones for $99 ($50 off).

for $119 ($60 off) and the Powerbeats High-Performance Earphones for $99 ($50 off). Video game deals. Highlights include several Nintendo Switch games for $30, including “Luigi’s Mansion 3” and “Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” for $25 off and $5 lower than the current price at Amazon and Best Buy. Various titles for PlayStation and Xbox are also discounted to as low as $20.

Highlights include several Nintendo Switch games for $30, including “Luigi’s Mansion 3” and “Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening” for $25 off and $5 lower than the current price at Amazon and Best Buy. Various titles for PlayStation and Xbox are also discounted to as low as $20. Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 ($33 off).

ONLINE AND IN-STORE; NOV. 27

Walmart’s traditional Black Friday sale begins online at midnight on Nov. 27, and in-store shopping starts at 5 a.m. But shoppers need to realize that they may have to wait outside in the parking lot if stores quickly fill to COVID-19 capacity.

According to BlackFriday.com, Walmart’s in-store sale is more focused on home goods (towels, bedding) and toys and does not feature the kind of big-screen TV deals that tend to send shoppers into a frenzy — which is probably a good thing during a pandemic.

Google smart home devices. Google Nest Mini V2 or Chromecast for $18.98. Google Nest Hub for $49.98 ($40 off).

Google Nest Mini V2 or Chromecast for $18.98. Google Nest Hub for $49.98 ($40 off). Honeywell Thermostat for $99 ($50 off)

for $99 ($50 off) Canon Pixma All-in-One printer for $19 ($25 off).

printer for $19 ($25 off). Many bedding and bath deals.

But if you want the hottest deals at Walmart, you may want to get on your device shortly before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

See the full ad HERE, and that way you don’t waste your money.

