Best Buy’s 2020 Black Friday ad is out

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Best Buy is joining Walmart and Target this pandemic year and spreading its Black Friday sales through the entire month of November.

The electronics retailer has just released its Black Friday ad, and plans to get a jump on the competition by starting some of its big sales immediately, before the young ones have even gone trick-or-treating.

It’s all designed to get people shopping earlier this year, to spread out crowds in its stores, and avoid shipping issues the day after Thanksgiving.

In addition, with COVID-19 surging in many areas, local authorities could place new limits on store hours, so no one wants to be caught flat-footed or empty-handed.

The savings site BestBlackFriday.com says:

Many of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals are available now through Nov. 1

The biggest deals will also be available during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale (which starts on Nov. 16 for My Best Buy members and on Nov. 22 for everyone else)

Best Buy will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

The store will open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday (pending local COVID-19 rules)

What to buy now

Best Black Friday says Halloween weekend will be a great time to grab:

Apple Watches: $20 off the new Apple Watch 6

Echo Dot (3rd gen.) for $18.99 ($21 off)

Echo Fire TV Stick Lite for $17.99 ($12 off), which Best Black Friday says beats Amazon’s price

Ring Video Doorbell 3 for $139.99 ($60 off)

Robot vacuums: iRobot Roomba 960 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $299.99 ($200 off)

Some TVs, such as a Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $249 ($250 off)

What to wait to buy

Best Black Friday says many of the biggest markdowns will hit during the true Black Friday sale on November 16 for members, and November 22 for the general public.

It suggests waiting till mid-November for:

Gaming consoles

Apple AirPods

iPhones

Many of the biggest TVs

Learn more at Best Buy’s Black Friday website.

And see how Walmart is spreading their sales over three separate November dates in our report on Walmart’s Black Friday.

As always, don’t waste your money.

