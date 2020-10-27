Are Apple iPhones secretly tracking you for COVID exposure?

Apple offered the first look at its newest iPhone, the iPhone 11, on Tuesday at a product unveiling at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Do you have an iPhone? There’s a lot of confusion these days over its COVID-19 tracking feature.

Some people want it, some don’t, and a lot of us are just plain confused.

Yes, it’s true: Apple’s iOS 13.5 update over the summer added a COVID tracking feature to your iPhone.

But that doesn’t mean the government is spying on you, according to both Apple and reports in the tech blogs ZDNet and 9 to 5 Mac.

You will need to activate the system with help from a local health department.

You can find it by going Settings > Privacy > Health.

Once in Health, look for COVID-19 exposure logging. It explains that an “authorized app is required” to turn the feature on.(9 to 5 Mac has more detailed instructions)

Is Apple secretly tracking you?

But from the doesn’t that stink file, fears that Apple is secretly tracking you for exposure to the coronavirus.

First of all, if your location services are “on,” your phone keeps a record of everywhere you have been. That is not new, and has been an issue for years.

But there is no truth to rumors that Apple — or the government — is checking to see if you are near people infected with the coronavirus.

You have to turn the feature on for that to happen.

And people with the virus would have to turn on the feature too.

No smartphone can simply sniff out the virus out of the air. If so, they could warn us if we are near someone infected (now THAT would be a great feature).

Bottom line: No one is tracking your iPhone for COVID exposure, unless you want them to.

As always, don’t waste your money.

