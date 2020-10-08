Google releases most-searched Halloween costumes of 2020

A girl in a witch costume walks in the Catia neighborhood during the Carnival Caribe 2020 in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Ghosts and goblins may not be the most popular costumes of 2020, but it appears Americans love classic Halloween costumes.

According to Frightgeist, Google’s database of most-searched costumes, the witch is the No. 1 costume so far in 2020. The witch is up one spot from No. 2 from a year ago.

No. 2 in 2020 is the dinosaur, which was No. 4 in 2019.

The top 10 costumes of 2020 are as followed:

1) Witch

2) Dinosaur

3) Harley Quinn

4) Rabbit

5) Clown

6) Angel

7) Fortnite

8) Devil

9) Ninja

10) Spiderman

If you are having trouble picking a costume, Google has a tool that recommends a costume based on uniqueness, style, and trendiness. The tool can be seen here.

