Lysol wipes are currently just $4.90 on Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

Lysol Disinfecting Wipes, which became one of the hottest commodities of 2020 and a household staple amid the coronavirus pandemic, are on major sale at Amazon right now.

Just in time for the New Year — as both health and cleaning are top of mind for many — you can purchase the 80-pack of Lysol wipes for $4.90. That’s a $4.00 markdown, as this pack of Lysol wipes usually sells for $8.90.

Amazon has placed a limit of three per customer on the lemon and lime-scented Lysol cleaning wipes. While you can purchase the Lysol wipes now, they won’t ship until they’re back in stock, which, as of now, is said to be Jan. 6, 2021.

Now may be a good time to stock up because disinfectant wipes, in general, are in short supply. Cleaning product competitor Clorox says its disinfectant wipes will hard to find until mid-2021 because despite producing more wipes than ever, the consumer demand for the disinfectant product has outpaced its supply.

In a product description, Lysol says its wipes kill the COVID-19 virus on hard, non-porous surfaces in two minutes. It’s also advertised as killing 99.9% of viruses and bacteria when used properly, including eight cold and flu viruses.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the risk of spreading the virus via surfaces was lesser-known, with health officials urging people to err on the side of caution and wipe down groceries and delivery packages.

However, the risk of becoming infected from touching a virus-contaminated surface is low, Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University, recently told NPR.

“In hospitals, surfaces have been tested near COVID-19 patients, and no infectious virus can be identified,” Goldman said in the interview.

Earlier this year, and just weeks prior to the coronavirus pandemic being classified as a national emergency in the United States, Consumer Reports issued a warning about disinfectant wipes, saying that many contained chemicals that are registered pesticides, which could be hazardous to young children.

What cleaning supplies have you been stocking up on during the pandemic?

[H/t: Hip2Save]

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money. Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.